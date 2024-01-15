Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stake Increased by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $170.48 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $146.17 and a 12-month high of $171.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.16. The firm has a market cap of $72.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

