Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF makes up about 1.1% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 559.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 318.6% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000.

NYSEARCA VDE traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.53. 596,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,278. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.61. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $104.17 and a 52-week high of $131.07.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

