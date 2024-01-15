Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Increased by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.41. 7,892,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,351,000. The firm has a market cap of $72.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.28. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

