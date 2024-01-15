Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Short Interest Down 27.3% in December

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,100 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the December 15th total of 152,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 339,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 50,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 200,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 22,011 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 447,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 486,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,543,000 after purchasing an additional 46,002 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,572,000.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:VIGI traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.61. The company had a trading volume of 373,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,722. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.42. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $68.45 and a 52-week high of $80.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3743 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

