Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s 2nd Largest Position

JMG Financial Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,183,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,583 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 11.9% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. JMG Financial Group Ltd. owned 0.48% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $246,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 300.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $229.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $234.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.66.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

