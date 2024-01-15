Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,583 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of First American Trust FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after buying an additional 19,411 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,957,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,633. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.65. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

