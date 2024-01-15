Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,002,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,331,000 after buying an additional 18,725 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,275,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 155,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,718,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,083,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,341,589. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.74. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $77.70.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.231 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

