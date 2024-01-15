Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Lunt Capital Management Inc.

Lunt Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Lunt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VTIP traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $47.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,488,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,533. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.67 and a 12-month high of $48.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.