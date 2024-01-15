Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Lunt Capital Management Inc.

Lunt Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Lunt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.
NASDAQ:VTIP traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $47.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,488,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,533. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.67 and a 12-month high of $48.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.32.
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
