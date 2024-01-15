Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) is MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 545,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,106 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $31,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ:VGSH traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,518,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,067. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.76. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.31 and a twelve month high of $58.93.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
