Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) is MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 545,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,106 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $31,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:VGSH traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,518,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,067. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.76. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.31 and a twelve month high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.