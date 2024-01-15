Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Shares Acquired by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 217.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.66. 41,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,367. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $70.68 and a 12-month high of $92.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.93.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.