Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Stake Cut by Alaska Permanent Capital Management

Alaska Permanent Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,721,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,172 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 10.6% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $120,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of BND stock opened at $73.46 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $74.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.2105 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

