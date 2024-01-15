Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Reduced by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 14,288.8% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,492,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,727 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $761,205,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,360,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement Fund of the City of Fort Worth bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,294,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $149.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.58. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $130.89 and a 52 week high of $150.72.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

