Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Raised by Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 263,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,944 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 8.2% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $36,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

VTV stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $149.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,779,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,578. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $130.89 and a 52 week high of $150.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.58. The firm has a market cap of $104.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

