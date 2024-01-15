Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock Holdings Increased by HF Advisory Group LLC

HF Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 90,363.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 98,398,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,456,312,000 after purchasing an additional 98,289,612 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,560 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,568,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,089,754,000 after buying an additional 306,477 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,779,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,538,181,000 after buying an additional 323,959 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,061,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $655,387,000 after buying an additional 279,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of VEEV traded up $4.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $208.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,002,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,611. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.83. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.30 and a fifty-two week high of $225.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.97, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.80.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $189,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,953,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $1,687,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,321,797.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 949 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $189,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,953,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,900 shares of company stock valued at $9,457,744 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $244.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.05.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

