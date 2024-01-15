Velas (VLX) Trading Up 5% Over Last 7 Days

Velas (VLX) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 15th. Velas has a market capitalization of $81.29 million and $2.29 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0319 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded up 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00084671 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00030462 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00023914 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00007761 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006740 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Velas Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,545,825,225 coins and its circulating supply is 2,545,825,223 coins. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

