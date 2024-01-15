Verasity Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8.05 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. During the last week, Verasity has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $56.41 million and approximately $8.05 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can currently be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006997 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000052 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 64.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Verasity Profile

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,249,906,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,249,906,818 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

