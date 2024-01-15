Verasity Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $56.41 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Over the last week, Verasity has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Verasity has a market capitalization of $56.41 million and $8.81 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can now be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006753 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000050 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 64.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,249,906,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,249,906,818 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

