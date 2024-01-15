Verge Market Capitalization Tops $57.97 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Verge has a market cap of $57.97 million and $2.59 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Verge has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,724.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.46 or 0.00162563 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $250.69 or 0.00586723 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00062403 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00009343 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $155.22 or 0.00363289 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.62 or 0.00200400 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Verge Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,238 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

