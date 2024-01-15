Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.20.

Verint Systems Stock Performance

VRNT stock opened at $27.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 678.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. Verint Systems has a 12-month low of $18.41 and a 12-month high of $40.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.78.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $219.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.90 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 3,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $92,540.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,322.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 3,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $92,540.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,322.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 2,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $78,092.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,676.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,866 shares of company stock valued at $354,587. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verint Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Verint Systems by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 13,977 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $962,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Verint Systems by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 6,472 shares in the last quarter.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

