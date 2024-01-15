Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,948 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.3% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 59,693 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 36,537 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 65,750 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 11.0% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,511 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.7% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,103 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE VZ traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,774,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,149,789. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.99. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $162.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 53.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.62.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Verizon Communications

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.