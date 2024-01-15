Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Short Interest Update

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,270,000 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the December 15th total of 3,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 21.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRCA

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRCA traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.72. 183,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,178. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.76. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 million. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 75.68% and a negative net margin of 1,507.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joe Bonaccorso sold 21,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $63,229.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,658 shares in the company, valued at $303,717.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joe Bonaccorso sold 21,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total transaction of $63,229.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,717.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $2,985,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,538,983 shares in the company, valued at $33,067,728.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,337,691 shares of company stock valued at $7,938,546 in the last three months. Insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 147.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,597,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 952,426 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 840.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,003,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 896,712 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $1,448,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 455.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 308,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 114.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 388,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 207,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.