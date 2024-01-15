Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,780 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up 0.9% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 99,752.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 171,204,312 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,248,509,000 after purchasing an additional 171,032,855 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $707,950,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,061,676 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,077,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251,781 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,340,634 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,102,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 232.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,961,000 after acquiring an additional 652,321 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $433.40. 1,183,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229,033. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $382.77 and its 200-day moving average is $363.75. The stock has a market cap of $111.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.89. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $283.60 and a 1-year high of $434.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.25, for a total transaction of $2,109,235.75. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 40,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,155,069.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.25, for a total transaction of $2,109,235.75. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 40,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,155,069.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,443 shares of company stock worth $11,328,892. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.