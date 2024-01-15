Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,630,000 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the December 15th total of 12,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veru

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VERU. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Veru during the second quarter worth about $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Veru in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veru by 50.0% in the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Veru by 41.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 12,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Veru in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 23.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Veru alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Veru Price Performance

NASDAQ:VERU traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.46. 3,456,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,844. Veru has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $6.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96. The company has a market cap of $43.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of -0.25.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. Veru had a negative net margin of 571.20% and a negative return on equity of 374.04%. The business had revenue of $3.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veru will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Veru

(Get Free Report)

Veru Inc, a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for treatment of metabolic diseases, oncology, and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Its marketed products comprise FC2 female condom for the dual protection against unplanned pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.