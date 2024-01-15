Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Shares Purchased by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Victory Capital accounts for about 1.4% of Kendall Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Kendall Capital Management owned about 0.14% of Victory Capital worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Victory Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $348,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Victory Capital by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Victory Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $784,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Victory Capital by 352.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,931,000 after acquiring an additional 566,364 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Victory Capital by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,178,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,160,000 after acquiring an additional 430,131 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VCTR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

VCTR stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.93. The stock had a trading volume of 374,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,711. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.73 and a 1-year high of $35.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.76.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Victory Capital had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The firm had revenue of $209.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.49 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

