Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) Short Interest Update

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 330,900 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the December 15th total of 448,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Insider Activity at Vintage Wine Estates

In other Vintage Wine Estates news, Director Paul S. Walsh acquired 50,000 shares of Vintage Wine Estates stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.58 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 678,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,699.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 156,911 shares of company stock worth $88,861. Corporate insiders own 54.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Vintage Wine Estates alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vintage Wine Estates

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vintage Wine Estates in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vintage Wine Estates by 235.0% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 36,918 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vintage Wine Estates in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vintage Wine Estates by 126.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 39,350 shares in the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vintage Wine Estates Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:VWE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.50. The company had a trading volume of 102,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,444. Vintage Wine Estates has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $3.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $73.27 million during the quarter. Vintage Wine Estates had a negative return on equity of 84.01% and a negative net margin of 71.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vintage Wine Estates will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the brands Bar Dog, B.R. Cohn, Cameron Hughes, Cherry Pie, Firesteed, Kunde, and others. It also owns and operates hospitality facilities; and provides bottling, fulfillment, and storage services to other companies on a contract basis.

Further Reading

