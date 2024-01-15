Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) Shares Sold by Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC decreased its stake in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Free Report) by 84.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290,643 shares during the quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JOET. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 23,631 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth $767,000.

NASDAQ JOET traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $30.45. 8,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,433. Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $31.09. The firm has a market cap of $83.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.85.

The Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (JOET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap stocks in the US displaying quality fundamental and technical attributes. JOET was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is issued by Virtus Investment Partners.

