Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) PT Lowered to $55.00

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on VTLE. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $67.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.22.

Vital Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Vital Energy stock opened at $42.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 3.15. Vital Energy has a 1-year low of $39.74 and a 1-year high of $62.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by ($0.04). Vital Energy had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $435.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.47 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vital Energy will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Vital Energy

In other Vital Energy news, Director Lori A. Lancaster purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.03 per share, for a total transaction of $45,030.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,667.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vital Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTLE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vital Energy during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Energy

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

