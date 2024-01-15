Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA) Price Target Raised to C$3.20 at Pi Financial

Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Pi Financial from C$2.85 to C$3.20 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
VZLA has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Vizsla Silver from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Vizsla Silver from C$2.65 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC set a C$2.80 target price on Vizsla Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Vizsla Silver
Vizsla Silver Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
Vizsla Silver Company Profile
With a team of experienced natural resource professionals, Vizsla Silver Corp. is focused on growing shareholder value by exploring, developing and acquiring precious and base metal assets. The newly consolidated Panuco silver-gold project is an emerging high-grade discovery located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, near the city of Mazatlán.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vizsla Silver
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Lucid a high risk EV penny stock
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- Lululemon stock falls on raised guidance
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Salesforce just flashed a big bright buy signal
Receive News & Ratings for Vizsla Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vizsla Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.