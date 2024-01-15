Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA) Price Target Raised to C$3.20 at Pi Financial

Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Pi Financial from C$2.85 to C$3.20 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

VZLA has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Vizsla Silver from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Vizsla Silver from C$2.65 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC set a C$2.80 target price on Vizsla Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Get Vizsla Silver alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Vizsla Silver Company Profile

In other Vizsla Silver news, Director Simon Cmrlec bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,050.00.

(Get Free Report)

With a team of experienced natural resource professionals, Vizsla Silver Corp. is focused on growing shareholder value by exploring, developing and acquiring precious and base metal assets. The newly consolidated Panuco silver-gold project is an emerging high-grade discovery located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, near the city of Mazatlán.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vizsla Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vizsla Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.