Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Purchased by HF Advisory Group LLC

HF Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,125 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,254 shares during the quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 99,498 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 23,331 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,301,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 177,225 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 13,522 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 42.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,174 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 7.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 156,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 11,357 shares in the last quarter. 7.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from $13.70 to $14.45 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $8.66. The company had a trading volume of 6,125,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,027,444. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $12.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average of $9.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.4815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 10.3%.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

