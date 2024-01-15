Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Short Interest Down 35.1% in December

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,840,000 shares, a decline of 35.1% from the December 15th total of 9,000,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

VOD stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.66. 6,125,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,027,444. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. Vodafone Group Public has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $12.52.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.4815 per share. This represents a yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vodafone Group Public

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VOD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. 7.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VOD shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from $13.70 to $14.45 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

