vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the December 15th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

VTVT traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,489. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.71. The stock has a market cap of $23.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.27. vTv Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.47 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 14,845 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 150,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

