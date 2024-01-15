vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the December 15th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
VTVT traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,489. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.71. The stock has a market cap of $23.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.27. vTv Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.47 and a twelve month high of $42.00.
vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.
