W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GWW. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $825.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $775.25.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 0.6 %

GWW stock opened at $842.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $810.32 and a 200 day moving average of $753.59. W.W. Grainger has a twelve month low of $544.95 and a twelve month high of $844.52. The firm has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 36.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,095,558.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,167 shares of company stock worth $4,685,312. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWW. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

