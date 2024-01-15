WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD) Short Interest Update

WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the December 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 443,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

WaveDancer Stock Performance

Shares of WaveDancer stock opened at $1.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.72. WaveDancer has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $14.30.

WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. WaveDancer had a negative net margin of 125.25% and a negative return on equity of 357.77%. The business had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WaveDancer

About WaveDancer

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of WaveDancer in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WaveDancer in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WaveDancer in the second quarter worth about $25,000. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WaveDancer, Inc engages in development and maintenance of information technology systems, modernizing client information systems, and offers other IT-related professional services to government and commercial organizations in the United States. It also offers secure supply chain management software solution; consulting, development, training, and migration; and software development, system modernizations, cloud-based solutions, and cybersecurity services.

