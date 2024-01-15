WAXE (WAXE) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $328.55 Million

WAXE (WAXE) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. During the last week, WAXE has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. One WAXE coin can currently be bought for about $61.21 or 0.00143401 BTC on exchanges. WAXE has a total market cap of $328.55 million and approximately $2,448.79 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAXE Coin Profile

WAXE launched on September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. The official website for WAXE is on.wax.io/wax-io. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAXE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAXE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAXE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

