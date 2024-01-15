Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WBS. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Webster Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Webster Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.08.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on WBS

Webster Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $49.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.38. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $56.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $677.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 30.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,557,857.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Webster Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 9,388.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

(Get Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.