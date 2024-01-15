WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

WEC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $82.79 on Friday. WEC Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $75.47 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26. The stock has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,068.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,008,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $616,906,000 after acquiring an additional 203,181 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,495,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,697,000 after purchasing an additional 158,652 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 17.0% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,316,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,157,000 after purchasing an additional 772,372 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,295,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,021,000 after purchasing an additional 142,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,216,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,620,000 after purchasing an additional 155,437 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

