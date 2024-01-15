Wedbush Raises Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Price Target to $13.00

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.92.

Ardelyx stock opened at $9.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -75.25 and a beta of 0.94. Ardelyx has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $9.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average of $4.43.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $56.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.09 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 19.75%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ardelyx will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Laura A. Williams sold 25,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,356. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ardelyx news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 30,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 286,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,997.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laura A. Williams sold 25,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 392,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,301,101 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 81.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 246,147 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ardelyx by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,700,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 71,592 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ardelyx by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,127,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 139,484 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Ardelyx in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 39.4% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 768,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 217,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

