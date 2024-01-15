Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Acquired by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Welltower were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WELL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Welltower by 117.8% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Welltower by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WELL traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,937,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,456. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.18 and a 1 year high of $93.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 508.33%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WELL. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.08.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

