Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Acquired by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Welltower were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WELL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Welltower by 117.8% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Welltower by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Welltower Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of NYSE WELL traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,937,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,456. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.18 and a 1 year high of $93.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.09.
Welltower Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 508.33%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently issued reports on WELL. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.08.
Get Our Latest Research Report on WELL
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Welltower
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Lucid a high risk EV penny stock
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Lululemon stock falls on raised guidance
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Salesforce just flashed a big bright buy signal
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.