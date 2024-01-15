WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP) Short Interest Up 30.6% in December

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the December 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
WesBanco Stock Up 0.2 %
WSBCP opened at $24.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.19. WesBanco has a twelve month low of $17.35 and a twelve month high of $25.84.
WesBanco Company Profile
