WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP) Short Interest Up 30.6% in December

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the December 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

WSBCP opened at $24.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.19. WesBanco has a twelve month low of $17.35 and a twelve month high of $25.84.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

