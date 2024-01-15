Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD)

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.56.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Price Performance

NASDAQ SKWD opened at $32.73 on Thursday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $34.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.19.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $239.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.74 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 9.17%. On average, research analysts expect that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, major shareholder Corp Westaim sold 3,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $109,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,979,639 shares in the company, valued at $212,878,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 390.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 90.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $81,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.33% of the company’s stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

