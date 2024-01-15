Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Short Interest Update

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,760,000 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the December 15th total of 58,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WKHS. State Street Corp raised its position in Workhorse Group by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,830,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,760,000 after buying an additional 3,218,734 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Workhorse Group by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,133,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,669,000 after buying an additional 1,480,395 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,239,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $704,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Workhorse Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,417,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after buying an additional 705,371 shares during the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $0.32 on Monday. Workhorse Group has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $2.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average is $0.61.

Workhorse Group ( NASDAQ:WKHS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.00 million. Workhorse Group had a negative net margin of 966.69% and a negative return on equity of 108.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. R. F. Lafferty reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, as well as designs and manufactures drone systems.

