WOW-token Price Tops $0.0223 on Major Exchanges (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. WOW-token has a market cap of $222.87 million and $3.58 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WOW-token has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002692 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000598 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00024571 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000249 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004960 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.
WOW-token Profile
WOW is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.
Buying and Selling WOW-token
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
