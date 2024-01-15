Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Trading Up 3.6% Over Last Week

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 15th. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $676.13 million and $266.10 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can now be purchased for approximately $317.95 or 0.00739191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB launched on September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 2,126,510 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

