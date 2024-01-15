Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,790,000 shares, a growth of 40.4% from the December 15th total of 6,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 636.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 407,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,206,000 after purchasing an additional 351,888 shares during the period. Kure Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Kure Advisory LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 70,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 28,187 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on XEL. Bank of America raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.36.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ XEL opened at $61.31 on Monday. Xcel Energy has a one year low of $53.73 and a one year high of $71.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Further Reading

