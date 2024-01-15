Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $6,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Little House Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TT opened at $246.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $233.97 and a 200 day moving average of $211.82. The company has a market capitalization of $56.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.03. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $162.04 and a 1-year high of $247.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.30%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TT shares. Bank of America raised Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $187.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $355,818.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at $9,184,981.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,366 shares of company stock worth $7,093,065 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

