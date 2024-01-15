Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $6.01 Million Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,654 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $6,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 174.0% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 43.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at $62,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEL opened at $131.93 on Monday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $146.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.39.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.22.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

