Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $6.43 Million Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,748 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $6,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 1,401.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 43,247 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Centene by 7.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Centene by 104.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after buying an additional 22,382 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Centene by 10.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Centene Stock Down 0.8 %

CNC opened at $78.81 on Monday. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $60.83 and a 1-year high of $79.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.32 and a 200-day moving average of $69.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. Centene had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.47.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

