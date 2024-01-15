Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $7.58 Million Stock Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $7,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 13,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE RS opened at $281.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $273.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.11. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $208.04 and a 12 month high of $295.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total transaction of $294,755.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,890.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.49, for a total value of $2,724,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,625,504.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total value of $294,755.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,890.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,614 shares of company stock valued at $7,357,934. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

