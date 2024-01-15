Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $7.81 Million Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Nordson worth $7,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,361,928,000 after acquiring an additional 850,479 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,798,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,701,000 after buying an additional 16,788 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Nordson by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,530,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,995,000 after purchasing an additional 79,987 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 2.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,147,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $533,049,000 after acquiring an additional 52,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,873,000 after purchasing an additional 39,681 shares in the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NDSN. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Nordson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.83.

In related news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 3,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.34, for a total value of $875,390.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,596.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total value of $728,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 3,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.34, for a total transaction of $875,390.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,596.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,018 shares of company stock valued at $2,476,261. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $251.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $243.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.34. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $202.57 and a 52-week high of $265.99.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.19 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.55%. Nordson’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 32.15%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

