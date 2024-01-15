Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $6,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 23.0% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,417 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 18,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NOC opened at $481.08 on Monday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $414.56 and a fifty-two week high of $496.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $469.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $455.32. The company has a market capitalization of $72.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.37. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total transaction of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $555.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $503.27.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

